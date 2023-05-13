Bucs' Todd Bowles Misses Practice for Graduation After Earning Degree at Age 59

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For one day at least, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles traded in his whistle for a cap and gown as he graduated from Mount St. Mary's University on Saturday and chose to walk with the class of 2023, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Bowles, 59, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development nearly four decades after he decided to leave college early and pursue a professional football career.

He completed all his coursework back in September but opted to walk with his class and receive his diploma. He was set to give an address to the class at the commencement ceremony.

"Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years, because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise," Bowles said in September.

"Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to."

Bowles first got interested in returning to school in the summer of 2020 and enrolled in Mount St. Mary's with the help of his agent, Anthony Agnone. He completed his degree through the Accelerated and Adult Undergraduate Program.

He is set to enter his second season as coach of the Bucs and has spent over two decades coaching in the NFL, becoming one of the great defensive minds in the league over the course of his career.