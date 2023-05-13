X

    KSI's Knockout of Joe Fournier Has Boxing Fans Saying He Could Win Jake Paul Fight

    Francisco RosaMay 13, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: KSI looks on during a press conference ahead of the fight between KSI and Joe Fournier at Glaziers Hall on April 05, 2023 in London, England. The MF & DAZN: X Series 007 fight will take place at OVO Arena Wembley on May 13th, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
    Alex Pantling/Getty Images

    It was a quick night for YouTube-sensation-turned-boxer KSI.

    He remained undefeated Saturday night as he knocked out professional boxer Joe Fournier early in the second round at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. It was just his seventh match and his fourth-consecutive win by knockout.

    Fournier, 40, was expected to be KSI's biggest challenge by a wide margin, as the rest of his opponents have mostly been social media influencers without much fighting experience.

    Instead, the 29-year-old YouTuber made quick work of the fairly experienced pro in front of a raucous crowd filled with his supporters.

    It was by far his most impressive performance and solidifies his place as one of the best influencers-turned-boxers, along with Jake Paul.

    Following the match, Twitter was calling for KSI and the younger Paul brother to line it up in the ring.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/KSI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSI</a> with the HUGE KO of Joe Fournier in Round 2 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KSIFournier?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KSIFournier</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WilliamHill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WilliamHill</a> <a href="https://t.co/rRnaqMcK0r">pic.twitter.com/rRnaqMcK0r</a>

    🌹 ROSE BOWL CHAMPS 🌹 @JoshBarry24

    KSI beats Jake Paul I don't wanna hear it

    KSI's Knockout of Joe Fournier Has Boxing Fans Saying He Could Win Jake Paul Fight
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ︎ ︎ @xalicfcx

    KSI knocks Jake Paul out no questions asked

    Yousif @Yousif_H1

    KSI can beat Jake Paul I think. That was a very good KO

    The Z @JohnDaHaitian

    YESSSS YESSS YESSS YESSSSSSSSS <a href="https://twitter.com/KSI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSI</a> DID IT BEFORE JAKE PAUL!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Misfits007?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Misfits007</a>

    JM @JMNDComps

    KSI needs to just fight jake Paul man

    Lunihan @LunihanV1

    fairs KSI he did something that Jake Paul couldn't (beating a professional fighter)

    RoundHouse Radio @RoundHouseRadi0

    Unfortunate finish. But <a href="https://twitter.com/KSI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSI</a> was eating Joe alive. Fight didn't seem close at all. The power is real 🔥

    CrossoverBoxingStuff ℹ️ @MrBananaFruit

    against pro boxers <br>KSI 1-0<br>Jake Paul 0-1

    There was a bit of controversy following the match as it appeared as if KSI caught Fournier with an illegal elbow, which led to the knockout and had some questioning the win.

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    Oh my. Looks like KSI landed a gnarly elbow which led to the KO.

    Rated Mega 🍥 @RatedMega

    KSI when punching gets a bit boring…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Misfits007?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Misfits007</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Misfits?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Misfits</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KSIFournier?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KSIFournier</a> <a href="https://t.co/3XtjBrq8KF">pic.twitter.com/3XtjBrq8KF</a>

    sol 🇦🇺 @thaboysol

    KSI JUST KNOCKED FOURNIER OUT WITH AN ELBOW🤣 <a href="https://t.co/958LkBmWmZ">pic.twitter.com/958LkBmWmZ</a>

    Out Of Context Sidemen @oocsdmn

    KSI WINS<br><br>*watches replay*:<br> <a href="https://t.co/18AXzdcDpq">pic.twitter.com/18AXzdcDpq</a>

    If there is a matchup between KSI and Paul in the cards, it'll have to wait a bit as Paul is set to take on former UFC superstar Nate Diaz in the ring on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

    Paul is coming off a loss to professional boxer Tommy Fury on Feb. 26.

    KSI may also have another fight on his radar after he and Fury went at each other in the ring following the match against Fournier.