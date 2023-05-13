KSI's Knockout of Joe Fournier Has Boxing Fans Saying He Could Win Jake Paul Fight

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It was a quick night for YouTube-sensation-turned-boxer KSI.

He remained undefeated Saturday night as he knocked out professional boxer Joe Fournier early in the second round at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. It was just his seventh match and his fourth-consecutive win by knockout.

Fournier, 40, was expected to be KSI's biggest challenge by a wide margin, as the rest of his opponents have mostly been social media influencers without much fighting experience.

Instead, the 29-year-old YouTuber made quick work of the fairly experienced pro in front of a raucous crowd filled with his supporters.

It was by far his most impressive performance and solidifies his place as one of the best influencers-turned-boxers, along with Jake Paul.

Following the match, Twitter was calling for KSI and the younger Paul brother to line it up in the ring.

There was a bit of controversy following the match as it appeared as if KSI caught Fournier with an illegal elbow, which led to the knockout and had some questioning the win.

If there is a matchup between KSI and Paul in the cards, it'll have to wait a bit as Paul is set to take on former UFC superstar Nate Diaz in the ring on Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Paul is coming off a loss to professional boxer Tommy Fury on Feb. 26.

KSI may also have another fight on his radar after he and Fury went at each other in the ring following the match against Fournier.