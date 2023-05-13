X

    Patriots Rumors: Pro Lacrosse Player Dox Aitken to Try Out at NE's Rookie Minicamp

    Erin WalshMay 13, 2023

    SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 02: Dox Aitken #6 of the Virginia Cavaliers controls the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Virginia defeated Syracuse 15-14 in overtime. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
    The New England Patriots are bringing in a lacrosse player to try out at rookie camp this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

    Former Virginia lacrosse player Dox Aitken will hit the field with New England's rookies, according to Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports. Aitken, who is 6'2", 210 pounds, also had a stint playing wide receiver at Villanova in 2021.

    Aitken plays for Atlas Lacrosse Club in the Premier Lacrosse League. He made the Inside Lacrosse first-team All-American while playing at Virginia.

    The Patriots are no stranger to bringing in lacrosse standouts. Former Penn State lacrosse star Chris Hogan played for Bill Belichick's squad from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, Belichick's son, Stephen Belichick, played lacrosse at Rutgers and is now New England's outside linebackers coach.

    The Patriots are expected to have a difficult 2023 season in a loaded AFC East following the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, so there's no harm in experimenting while trying to uncover talent.

