NFL Denies Considering Teams' TNF Opposition During 2023 Schedule Creation

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It's no secret that there aren't a whole of teams around the NFL that enjoy having Thursday night games, especially on a short week. There just isn't enough time for recovery or preparation in three days.

That's one of the few reasons why NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's plan to add late-season flexing into the Thursday night package fell short by two votes back at the Annual League Meetings.

For it to get approved, 24 of the NFL's 32 owners had to vote for it. At that time, only 22 did, eight opposed it and two owners abstained.

Instead, Goodell got the power to give teams a maximum of two Sunday-to-Thursday games.

In 2023 there are seven teams— the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers—that will have two such matchups. Of those seven, six were found to have opposed the late-season flexing proposal, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

The Steelers, Bears, Saints, Commanders, Lions and Packers were all against the idea, per PFT's sources.

The NFL has denied that the scheduling was any type of retaliation.

"There was absolutely no consideration or discussion regarding a team's position on this issue when developing the schedule," Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT in an email. "You've probably looked at the breakdown as well. Four of the teams are playing on Thanksgiving and also on Thursday night, which reflects their national appeal. Also, keep in mind that the vote to permit teams to play multiple short weeks passed."

PFT wasn't able to find out if the 49ers were also opposed to the flexing but were able to confirm that the Jets were and they got the short-week, inaugural Black Friday game, a premier matchup on the schedule.