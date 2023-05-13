The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ABC 4

0 of 8

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC came ready to show out on Saturday.

The mixed martial arts conglomerate took its weekly Fight Night show to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a mid-afternoon event simultaneously shown on both ESPN and ABC.

And the 11-bout show it came with was arguably as good or better than the pay-per-view extravaganza staged just a week earlier in Newark, New Jersey.

This week's show was headlined by an intriguing heavyweight matchup between rising contender Jailton Almeida and veteran weight-class gatekeeper Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Almeida, a 31-year-old Brazilian, reached the promotion with a victory on Dana White's Contender Series in 2021 and followed it with four straight finishes in which he never fought as many as eight minutes. Rozenstruik, meanwhile, had faced four other fighters still in the UFC's Top 15 rankings in addition to ex-champs Francis Ngannou and Andrei Arlovski.

The co-main was another duel involving ranked light heavyweight contenders, this time with former title challenger Anthony Smith, now ranked fifth, and streaking slugger Johnny Walker, slotted two places behind him at No. 7 amid a two-fight win/finish streak.

The B/R combat sports team was ready for action as well and compiled a definitive list of the show's real winners and losers. Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.