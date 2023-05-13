NBA Trade Rumors: Klay Thompson 'Still Has Strong Internal Support' with Warriors

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Klay Thompson's rough playoff showing against the Los Angeles Lakers may not have a strong impact on his status with the Golden State Warriors.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Thompson "still has strong internal support" within the organization as he goes into next season with a $43.2 million salary on the final year of his contract.

Shelburne noted Thompson's expiring contract would make him "a logical trade candidate" for a Warriors team that does have limited avenues to improve its roster.

There has been no indication the Warriors would consider trading Thompson, but that was before their season ended with a second-round playoff loss with a payroll that projects to be astronomical in 2023-24.

Between player salaries and luxury tax payments, the Warriors are on the hook for $454.4 million next season.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, Warriors governor Joe Lacob has been "uneasy in the past about letting the total salary and tax bill sky past $400 million" but he also "has a thirst for titles" that could impact his thinking.

Slater and Charania also noted the Warriors could attempt to extend Thompson this summer, but he "have to accept a paycut" for that to happen.

Thompson is still a good player and essential to Golden State's success, but it'd be understandable if he's lost a step at 33 years old after recently missing back-to-back seasons with ACL and Achilles tears. However, he had his best three-point percentage (41.2) this season since 2017-18 and led the league in three-pointers made (301).

But the Lakers series was a huge disappointment for Thompson. The five-time All-Star got off to a hot start with 25 and 30 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, but he only had 42 points combined and shot 27.8 percent from behind the arc over the next four games.

Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors since being drafted No. 11 overall in 2011, and he is still playing well enough to be a focal point on a title team going forward.