    Floyd Mayweather to Receive Juneteenth-Themed WBC Championship Before Gotti III Fight

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 13, 2023

    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    The World Boxing Council will reward Floyd Mayweather Jr. with a Juneteenth-inspired championship belt on June 11, when the undefeated ex-champion will face John Gotti III in an exhibition match in Sunrise, Florida, per TMZ Sports.

    The WBC will also honor British Boxing Board of Control General Secretary Robert Smith, The Money Team President James McNair and Mayweather business partner Jona Rechnitz with belts.

    "Juneteenth is a national holiday and Floyd Mayweather is the best representative for success and glory through hard work and dedication," WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán told TMZ Sports regarding the decision. "The WBC will thank and support these four great men who make life better for all every single day."

    The fight between Mayweather and Gotti III, the grandson of former American crime boss John Gotti, will take place eight days before Juneteenth.

    Mayweather has fought in six exhibitions since retiring after his win over Conor McGregor in 2017. He's gone 3-0 in scored bouts since finishing his professional career with a 50-0 mark.

    The 30-year-old Gotti has professional boxing and MMA experience. He sports a 2-0 record in the ring after beating Alex Citrowske with a first-round TKO on Jan. 21.

