Eagles' Jalen Hurts Earns Master's Degree, Graduates from Oklahoma

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts' memorable start to 2023 continued on Friday when he graduated with a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was awarded a master's in human relations during Oklahoma's graduation ceremony.

Hurts previously graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor's degree in public relations in December 2018. He began his college career with the Crimson Tide in 2016.

"He graduated early," Hurts' mother, Pamela, told Matt Musil of KHOU 11 in February prior to the Super Bowl. "Academics have always been important. As a testament, he wanted to finish his degree at Alabama. It's always been at the forefront."

Per Skyler Caruso of People.com, Pamela Hurts graduated from college with a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's in counseling.

Head coach Nick Saban used Hurts as his starting quarterback for two years. He was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa for the second half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship after struggling against Georgia's defense.

When Tagovailoa led a 26-23 overtime win over the Bulldogs, he remained Alabama's starter for the 2018 season. Hurts did lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game after Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury.

Following his graduation from Alabama, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma in 2019 for his final year of college eligibility. He finished second in Heisman voting to Joe Burrow after throwing for 3,851 yards, running for 1,298 yards and accounting for 52 touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He started the final four games of his rookie season when Carson Wentz was benched because of his ongoing struggles.

Hurts was named the full-time starter in 2021 and hasn't looked back. The 24-year-old has led the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances, including an NFC championship last season. He finished second to Patrick Mahomes in NFL MVP voting for the 2022 campaign.

The Eagles rewarded Hurts' performance by signing him to a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April.