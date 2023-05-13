Klay Thompson Rumors: 'Expectation Is' Warriors SG Must Take Paycut for New Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

As the Golden State Warriors try to manage a massive payroll with the roster rules being imposed by the new collective bargaining agreement, Klay Thompson's contract negotiations will be closely monitored.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, there is an "expectation" Thompson would have to accept a pay cut if he were to sign an extension this summer.

Thompson is eligible to sign a new deal this offseason. He is set to earn $43.2 million in 2023-24, the final season of a five-year, $189.9 million contract signed in July 2019.

The Warriors' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was rough for Thompson. He scored 10 points or fewer in each of the last three games and went 10-of-36 from three-point range during that span, including 2-of-12 in Friday's Game 6 defeat.

Golden State does have experience negotiating team-friendly deals with key players. Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year, $109 million extension in October. The $27.25 million average annual salary was more than $2 million less than he earned per season on the previous contract he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves (five years, $146.5 million).

Slater and Charania noted Bob Myers' status with the Warriors could play a role in Thompson's negotiations. Myers' contract with the club is set to expire on June 30, and he's going to take some time in the next few weeks to decide if he wants to return or move on.

Myers has been in Golden State's front office for Thompson's entire NBA career. He was hired as assistant general manager in April 2011, two months before Thompson was drafted, and has since been promoted to general manager and president of basketball operations.

Thompson remains a good player, but he's no longer in the conversation as the league's best two-way shooting guard like he was at the peak of his career.

It would be unfair to expect Thompson to maintain that elite level of performance after tearing his ACL and Achilles tendon in back-to-back years. He's also 33 years old and has played 875 career games between the regular season and playoffs.

Even this slightly diminished version of Thompson still averaged 21.9 points per game, shot 41.2 percent from behind the arc and led the NBA with 301 three-pointers made.