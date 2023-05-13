NBA Rumors: Suns Fire Front Office Executive, Scouts After Playoff Loss vs. Nuggets

NBA Rumors: Suns Fire Front Office Executive, Scouts After Playoff Loss vs. NuggetsMay 13, 2023
The Phoenix Suns have made some changes after their season ended with a 125-100 home loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference second-round playoff series, and more could be on the way, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In what could be start of many changes for Phoenix Suns, the team dismissed a front office executive and two scouts today, league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>.
The team is now under new ownership after Mat Ishbia purchased the controlling interest in the Suns and Phoenix Mercury in February. Ishbia released this statement after the Suns' season ended.
Mat Ishbia @Mishbia15
Suns Fans:<br><br>Thank you for an unbelievable few months and a very special start to my experience as team owner/steward. You welcomed me and my family and have been awesome every step of the way. You are the absolute greatest fans in all of basketball. <br><br>While we have a lot to be…
It was a disappointing ending to the season, especially after the Suns acquired superstar forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.