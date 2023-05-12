Dan Snyder, Commanders Officially Enter Purchase Agreement with Josh Harris' Group

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders and a bidding group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris have reached a purchase and sale agreement, it was announced Friday.

The agreement calls for the Harris-led group to acquire the Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. The deal is subject to NFL approval. Twenty-four of the league's 32 owners must approve the sale of the team.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners," the Snyders said in a statement. "We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

