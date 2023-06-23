Brice Sensabaugh's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz got a solid three-level scorer when it picked Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Brice Sensabaugh

Position: F

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Malaki Branham

Scouting Report: Consistent, efficient three-level scoring has gotten scouts to look past Sensabaugh's athletic limitations. He projects as a scorer, just not a useful playmaker or defensive plus.

Jazz Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Taylor Hendricks, PF: Rookie-scale contract

Keyonte George, SG: Rookie-scale contract

Brice Sensabaugh, F: Rookie-scale contract

Collin Sexton, PG: $17.5M (2026)

Lauri Markkanen, PF: $17.3M (2025)

Jordan Clarkson, SG: $14.3M (2024, Player Option)

Kelly Olynyk, PF: $12.5M (2024)

Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $11M (2024, Player Option)

Rudy Gay, PF: $6.5M (2024, Player Option)

Ochai Agbaji, SF: $4.1M (2026, Player Option)

Simone Fontecchio, SF: $3M (2024)

Walker Kessler, C: $2.8M (2026)

Damian Jones, C: $2.6M (2024)

Kris Dunn, PG: $2.6M (2026)

Luka Samanic, PF: $2.1M (2024)

Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2M (2024)

Micah Potter, C: Two-way contract (2024)

Sensabaugh played one season at Ohio State—his freshman campaign during the 2022-23 season.

The 19-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from deep. He was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

Given his ability to score, he should be a good fit in Utah's rotation alongside guards such as Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jordan Clarkson and fellow rookie Keyonte George.

However, he's going to need to work on his playmaking and defense if he truly wants to make it at the next level.