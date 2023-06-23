X

    Brice Sensabaugh's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Jazz Roster

    Erin WalshJune 23, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 08: Brice Sensabaugh #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first round of the Big Ten tournament at United Center on March 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    The Utah Jazz got a solid three-level scorer when it picked Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Brice Sensabaugh

    Position: F

    Height: 6'6"

    Pro Comparison: Malaki Branham

    Scouting Report: Consistent, efficient three-level scoring has gotten scouts to look past Sensabaugh's athletic limitations. He projects as a scorer, just not a useful playmaker or defensive plus.

    Jazz Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Taylor Hendricks, PF: Rookie-scale contract

    Keyonte George, SG: Rookie-scale contract

    Brice Sensabaugh, F: Rookie-scale contract

    Collin Sexton, PG: $17.5M (2026)

    Lauri Markkanen, PF: $17.3M (2025)

    Jordan Clarkson, SG: $14.3M (2024, Player Option)

    Kelly Olynyk, PF: $12.5M (2024)

    Talen Horton-Tucker, SG: $11M (2024, Player Option)

    Rudy Gay, PF: $6.5M (2024, Player Option)

    Ochai Agbaji, SF: $4.1M (2026, Player Option)

    Simone Fontecchio, SF: $3M (2024)

    Walker Kessler, C: $2.8M (2026)

    Damian Jones, C: $2.6M (2024)

    Kris Dunn, PG: $2.6M (2026)

    Luka Samanic, PF: $2.1M (2024)

    Vernon Carey Jr., C: $2M (2024)

    Micah Potter, C: Two-way contract (2024)

    Sensabaugh played one season at Ohio State—his freshman campaign during the 2022-23 season.

    The 19-year-old averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from deep. He was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

    Given his ability to score, he should be a good fit in Utah's rotation alongside guards such as Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jordan Clarkson and fellow rookie Keyonte George.

    However, he's going to need to work on his playmaking and defense if he truly wants to make it at the next level.