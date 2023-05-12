Report: Dan Snyder Lobbying NFL to Not Make Commanders Investigation Findings Public

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly doesn't want the NFL to make public the findings from the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made by former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston.

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, Snyder and his lawyers are lobbying the league to limit the release of the investigation being conducted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White.

One source close to Snyder told Van Natta and Wickersham that Snyder's odds of burying the report "are the same as his odds of trading for Patrick Mahomes."

In a statement provided to ESPN, a Commanders spokesperson called the story "completely false and a blatant fabrication by someone with no actual knowledge of this matter."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.