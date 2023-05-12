Junior College Baseball Coach Resigns After Communication Devices Found in Helmets

Set Number: X164190 TK1

Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team manager Rodney Velardi has resigned following 13 seasons at the helm after illegal communication devices were found in his players' helmets.

"After the situation with the game, he was suspended pending the outcome of the NJCAA Region 19 review, and at that time, we had asked for him to resign," Atlantic Cape chief marketing officer Laura Batchelor said, per Josh Friedman of the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

During an 11-4 loss to Rowan College Gloucester County on April 21, two of Velardi's players were believed to have had communication devices in their helmets.

Rowan College freshman pitcher Ethan Dodd had a discussion with his coaches following the first game of the series because he felt he may be tipping his pitches.

"He had a feeling they were getting really good swings on pitches that he thought were good pitches," Rowan College head coach Rob Valli said. "We didn't think there was anything there. In hindsight? His senses were OK."

During the first game of an April 22 doubleheader, Rowan College first baseman Felix Diaz told Valli that he could hear a voice coming out of a player's helmet during the first inning.

Once the players went through the order again and Rowan College confirmed voices were coming out of the helmets, Valli went to the umpire to ask him to check two Atlantic Cape player helmets.

The umpire found earpieces in the helmets of runners on first and second base.

"[He was] as surprised as I was," Valli said. "The reaction was I went out and said they have headsets in their helmets, and he seemed surprised. … He's like how do you know? I explained our first baseman has been hearing this now and we just confirmed it the second time these guys got on base. In 30 years, I've never asked an umpire to check a helmet, but I'm out here now, and I'm telling you now you're going to find earpieces in these helmets, and he goes OK, let's check."

After an umpires' report was filed with the NJCAA Region 19, Atlantic Cape conducted an internal investigation and Velardi was found to be in violation of junior college rules involving communication devices.

Only catchers are allowed to use a communication device when behind home plate.

Velardi was suspended two games by Atlantic Cape and another two games by NJCAA Region 19. None of the Atlantic Cape players received any discipline.

Atlantic Cape currently holds a 16-14 record.