Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Agrees to Packers Contract After Texans Stint

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles and NFL safety Jonathan Owens tied the knot last month, and now the former Houston Texan has landed a new contract.

Owens has agreed to a contract with the Green Bay Packers, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 27-year-old also shared the news via Instagram:

Owens, who went undrafted out of Missouri Western State in 2018, spent the first four years of his career with the Texans. While he didn't see much playing time during his first three seasons, he put together a solid 2022 campaign in Houston, posting four pass breakups, one sack and 125 tackles in 17 games.

Owens joins a safety room in Green Bay that's highlighted by Darnell Savage and Tarvarius Moore. He'll likely serve as a depth option alongside Rudy Ford and Anthony Johnson Jr.

Biles, meanwhile, last competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She withdrew from the team and all-around competitions to focus on her mental health, but took home bronze in the balance beam.