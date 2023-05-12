LSU's Flau'jae Johnson Apologizes for Referencing September 11 in Song Lyrics

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson apologized Thursday for referencing the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in her song lyrics earlier this month.

"I just want to come on here and let ya'll know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone," Johnson said in an Instagram video Thursday, per TMZ Sports. "My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way shape or form would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone."

LSU addressed the situation in a statement on Tuesday night:

"We spoke with Flau'jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together."

In Johnson's song, a remix of Latto's "Put It On Da Floor," Johnson made a reference to the attack on New York City's Twin Towers at The World Trade Center in a line about a Porsche 911: "In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers."

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks after passenger jets were hijacked.

Johnson, who was born in 2003, was a key player for the LSU Tigers alongside Angel Reese in their run to capturing the 2023 NCAA title.

The 19-year-old guard averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 36 games while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 33 percent from deep.

Johnson and Reese are both returning to the Tigers for the 2023-24 season in hopes of defending their national title.