Suns Rumors: Monty Williams' Job Could Be in Jeopardy After Playoff Loss to Nuggets

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from title contention on Thursday night with a 125-100 Game 6 second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, and changes could be imminent for the franchise following its disappointing defeat.

Some of those changes could include hiring a new head coach as Monty Williams' job as bench boss could be in jeopardy, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who wrote:

"Some sources with other NBA teams have expressed a belief that the changes could include a reorganization of the Suns' front office and potentially even put Williams' job in jeopardy. Ishbia made one major addition in the front office in early March, hiring Josh Bartelstein as the team's CEO. Phoenix general manager James Jones reports directly to Bartelstein, 33, who had been an assistant general manager with the Detroit Pistons after a stint as the team's executive vice president of business and basketball operations."

The Suns boasted one of the best rosters in the Western Conference following the addition of Kevin Durant at the trade deadline alongside Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.

However, that didn't matter as the team was largely outplayed by Denver in each game of the second round, and particularly in Game 6 as Nikola Jokić (32 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists) and Jamal Murray (26 points, four rebounds, four assists) dominated the action.

Even though Ayton didn't play in Game 6 due to a rib injury and Paul hadn't played since Game 2 due to a left groin strain, it's hard to imagine the Suns would have done enough to outlast the Nuggets on Thursday night, or in a potential Game 7.

The Suns stars that did play in Game 6 barely even showed up. Durant finished the game with just 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Booker finished with a disappointing 12 points, one rebound and eight assists.

Phoenix's loss in Game 6 marked the second consecutive embarrassing defeat in an elimination game after the franchise was also eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in a Game 7 rout in the Western Conference semifinals last season.

Both of the blowout losses occurred on Phoenix's home court, too.

The Suns hired Williams ahead of the 2019-20 season, and he has gone 194-115 in his four seasons at the helm and 27-19 in the playoffs. However, since reaching the 2021 NBA Finals, the team has put together two disappointing, unacceptable postseason runs.

If the Suns do part ways with Williams this summer, it won't necessarily be surprising, especially given his track record in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. It's also possible new governor Mat Ishbia will want to make a change regardless.

It's going to be a long offseason for the Suns, and all fans can do is wait and see what happens.