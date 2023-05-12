Video: NCAA D3 Women's Golf Championship 3rd Round Canceled Due to Unplayable Hole

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The third round of the NCAA Division III Golf Championship was called off Thursday due to an unplayable hole.

As seen in the following video, golfers struggled with the hole placement on the 308-yard, par-four sixth hole at Mission Inn and Resort's El Campeon Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida:

The hole was placed in the middle of a slope that caused the ball to roll right back down to the golfer in some cases if they were unable to put it into the hole.

Per GolfChannel.com's Brentley Romine, the NCAA D-III women's golf committee said the following in a statement regarding the decision to cancel the third round and revert back to 36-hole scores despite 60 percent of the field having completed the third round:

"Throughout Round 3 on Thursday, and despite efforts to improve conditions, it became apparent that the pin placement on hole No. 6 ... was unplayable. After play was suspended due to lightning late Thursday afternoon, the committee analyzed numerous different options on how to complete the tournament in the time allotted."

With the cancellation of the third round, the plan is now for the tournament to be shortened to 54 holes over three rounds.

Before the third round was canceled, the sixth hole was playing more than 1.5 shots over par on average, making it the toughest hole on the course by far.

A coach told Golf Channel that tournament organizers chose some questionable pin positions on Tuesday as well, adding: "They should've known not to put [the hole] there. They just said they were sorry and they felt bad."

Another coach said the coaches were split on whether the third round should be canceled or not, but he said he felt it was the right call and described the sixth hole as "ridiculous."

George Fox University will enter the final round with a five-shot lead. Before the third round was canceled, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps had shrunk the deficit to three strokes, but the scores reverted back.

Although there was rain in the forecast for Friday's final round, teams were scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. ET.