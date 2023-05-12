Jordan Dingle Commits to Rick Pitino, St. John's; Was Ivy League Player of the Year

Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two months after being hired as St. John's head basketball coach, Rick Pitino continues to add talent to his roster for the 2023-24 season.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Penn transfer Jordan Dingle has committed to the Red Storm after winning Ivy League Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.

Pitino took over at St. John's on March 20 after spending three seasons at Iona. He's brought three transfers from the Gaels with him, which were Quinn Slazinski, Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis.

Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr. officially transferred to the Red Storm on May 2. Harvard Westlake forward Brady Dunlap signed his national letter of intent to play for the program on the same day.

Dingle is arguably the best player in this whole group. He's ranked as the No. 15 player in the transfer portal and a 4-star talent by 247Sports.

The 22-year-old has been a three-year starter at Penn from 2019-20 through 2022-23. (The 2020-21 Ivy League season was canceled as part of the conference's ban on winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Dingle has averaged more than 20 points per game in each of the past two seasons. He ranked second in the nation with 23.4 points per contest during the 2022-23 campaign.

The New York native also set career-highs in field-goal percentage (46.4), three-point percentage (35.6) and free-throw percentage (85.6) in 28 appearances for the Quakers last season.

It's not a surprise to see Pitino being able to bring in a lot of talent in a short amount of time. He's got a track record of sustained success throughout his career and has made NCAA tournament appearances with five different programs.

St. John's will be hoping for a quick turnaround after missing the NCAA tournament in each of the past four seasons. The Red Storm haven't won a tournament game since the 1999-2000 season.