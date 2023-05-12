NFL Rumors: Tom Brady in 'Deep' Talks to Join Raiders Ownership as Limited Partner

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels worked together for 13 seasons with the New England Patriots, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion could become the boss of his former offensive coordinator.

Per ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter, Brady is in "deep discussions" to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wickersham and Schefter noted talks between the two sides "have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution," but it remains "an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation."

If a deal does get finalized, Brady's investment in the Raiders is expected to be more "passive" and wouldn't include "any operational control or authority over the club, both in business and football matters."

Brady's potential investment in the Raiders could lead to more questions about his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports.

Amid recent rumors he might be looking to back out on the broadcasting deal, Brady called it "FakeNews" in a response on Instagram.

According to Wickersham and Schefter, NFL policy about team ownership and media employment overlapping is only a conflict of interest "if the owner holds a position of authority at the media company and could impact broadcast rights negotiations."

The report noted Brady's agreement with Fox is believed to be unaffected by the potential Raiders' deal and the network has "blessed" the arrangement.

After retiring as a player on Feb. 1, Brady told Colin Cowherd five days later he will take this season off before starting his broadcasting career with Fox in 2024.

"For me, I want to be great at what I do," Brady said. "Talking with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me."

Brady has circled ownership in an NFL franchise before, though this time will likely be less controversial than it was before.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in April 2022 Brady considered becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins, who would have acquired his contractual rights as a player from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Dolphins would have acquired Sean Payton's contractual rights from the New Orleans Saints after Brady was on board as a minority owner. Brady would have taken over as their starting quarterback, in addition to his ownership duties, when a deal with the Bucs was finalized.

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' discrimination lawsuit against the NFL nixed the Brady-Payton plan. The NFL disciplined the Dolphins by taking away two draft picks, including a 2023 first-rounder, fined team owner Stephen Ross $1.5 million and suspended him through Oct. 17.

The Raiders have been seemingly trying to build their organization around former Patriots players and employees in recent years. McDaniels was hired as head coach in January 2022 after spending 10 consecutive years with the Patriots.

Former Patriots players Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Brian Hoyer, Phillip Dorsett, Brandon Bolden and Jimmy Garoppolo have signed with the team as free agents.