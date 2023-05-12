CM Punk's Rumored Return Feud Is Perfect Way to Usher in AEW Collision

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After months of speculation and a cacophony of rumors, CM Punk will almost certainly return to AEW this summer and face a familiar opponent in Samoa Joe.

There was still so much uncertainty surrounding the 44-year-old following his tricep injury and controversial All Out press conference appearance. Nevertheless, reports that Punk would return in June started to ramp up last month regarding the company's new weekly series called Collision.

We will learn more about this next week after the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation on May 17. All Elite Wrestling will undoubtedly be a major topic at the annual marketplace event with the addition of another two-hour show and the new TV deal.

An Excellent Selling Point of AEW's New Series

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan stated, "it's even clearer than ever that AEW could create even more great content every week" and teased an upcoming announcement. That was the first on-air hint about Collision, so expect Warner Bros. to officially unveil plans for the series next Wednesday.

This news would also suggest fans may finally receive an official update on Punk's impending return to the ring. After all, the Straight Edge Superstar will reportedly be the face of the Saturday show, and two shows are scheduled to occur in his hometown, Chicago, in June.

After his widely reported meeting with Chris Jericho, many suspected that tension with the Canadian wrestler would lead to their first feud in 10 years. The inaugural AEW world champion even alluded to Punk's backstage drama with The Elite during his promo during this week's episode of Dynamite.

However, Fightful Select (h/t Cageside Seats) has reported The Second City Saint wants to revisit his iconic rivalry with Samoa Joe. His latest comeback is the perfect time to do so and create a must-see matchup for AEW Collision.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

When Punk made his AEW debut in 2021, he famously said, "Aug. 13, 2005, I left pro wrestling. Aug. 20, 2021, I'm back." It was a significant moment for the returning star because it emphasized just how much his time with Ring of Honor meant to him.

Seven months later, Khan acquired the promotion and its coveted library of historic matches. The announcement came on the go-home episode of Dynamite ahead of Revolution, where MJF and his idol had their critically acclaimed dog-collar match.

It's no coincidence that Punk's best AEW feud paid homage to his ROH career. It made his entrance, complete with his old ring gear and AFI's "Miseria Cantare," so special. As an added bonus, it also encouraged new fans to seek out his stint with the influential promotion on Honor Club.

As such, Punk vs. Joe similarly promotes the streaming platform and concurrently entices viewers to tune in for Collision. These two ROH Hall of Famers haven't shared a ring together since 2005.

The King of Television is currently delivering some of his best work in years with AEW, but he's widely recognized as one of Punk's greatest rivals. Their trilogy of world title matches are regarded as some of the best matches in Ring of Honor history.

The Best Case Scenario

Although many fans will be excited to see The Best in the World again, some of AEW's core audience won't be as enthused. Frankly, The Voice of the Voiceless will have an uphill battle ahead of him.

AEW will have to find a way to make his latest return feel like a momentous occasion again. To that end, it makes so much sense to showcase a legendary match that's bigger than Punk's faults.

Even if you don't like the two-time world champion, it's hard not to see Punk vs. Joe as a saving grace. The two brought out the best in one another, and their second bout coincidentally took place in Chicago.

It would be surreal to see them stand toe-to-toe again in the United Center after nearly 20 years. In 2021, Punk sold out the venue based on a rumor. This match would bring his debut full circle and give hardcore wrestling fans a highlight over a decade in the making.

The two have changed so much since 2005, but the promos alone will be worth the price of admission. The atmosphere in the arena, when they lock up for the first time, will be extraordinary.