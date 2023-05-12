BS Meter on Latest NHL Trade and Offseason Rumors

1 of 5

Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This wasn't the way it was supposed to play out in New York.

The Rangers were coming off a playoff final four appearance last spring and had stocked the competitive cupboard for a run at least that deep in 2023.

And when they went to Newark and handled the host New Jersey Devils in the first two games of their first-round series, it would have been hard to find a nonbeliever.

But then the Devils won four of the next five to kick New York to the curb after just seven games, leaving general manager Chris Drury with some decisions to make about a roster bursting at the seams with salary.

Exhibit A: Artemi Panarin.

The 31-year-old winger has three years remaining on a deal paying better than $11.6 million per season, but his recent playoff output—two assists in seven games—after a 92-point regular season has some implying that a big deal could be imminent.

It certainly would clear cap room for a team about to deal with five unrestricted free agents and a handful of others due raises alongside their restricted statuses so it can't be dismissed entirely. But dealing away a guy who's been your leading scorer across the last four years seems more a knee-jerk solution than a prudent one.

BS Meter: BS, probably.