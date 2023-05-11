Black College World Series 2023: Thursday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Black College World Series continued on Thursday, with four games on the schedule split between the NCAA Dll and NAIA brackets.

Below, we'll break down the day's results.

Edward Waters 9, Savannah State 5

Defending HBCU Baseball national champion Edward Waters (25-23) isn't going home just yet.

Led by three RBI apiece from Anthony Roman and Erickson Matos, Edward Waters beat Savannah State (33-14) 9-5 on Thursday, staving off elimination in the DII bracket.

Alexander Davila (8-4) earned the win, going all nine innings and striking out 10 batters. Enrico Peele earned just his second loss in 14 appearances this season. He came into the game with a 12-1 record and 2.37 ERA but was roughed up by Waters, which pushed across six runs in the first three innings to race out to an early and commanding lead.

The loss officially eliminated Savannah State, while Waters will face the loser of Friday's matchup between Albany State and Bluefield State.

Rust 9, Wiley 2

In the NAIA bracket, Rust (24-24) stayed alive, beating Wiley (21-22) easily, 9-2, and ending the latter's tournament.

Khalil Robinson led the charge, coming up just a homer short of the cycle while pushing across three RBI. Starting pitcher Frederick Perry Jr. and three relievers kept Wiley at bay.

Rust now awaits the loser of Thursday's Florida Memorial vs. Paine matchup.