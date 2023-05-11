Panthers' Andy Dalton Commits to Providing NIL Deals to 450-Plus TCU Athletes

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

More than a decade since he last played college football, Andy Dalton is now looking to give back to the athletes of TCU, his alma mater.

Dalton, 35, is about to enter his 13th season in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and is hopping on the NIL wave, planning on giving money to every single one of TCU's 450-plus athletes.

He's planning on doing so by using an app called myNILpay, which allows users to tip their favorite college athlete at any time in exchange for a signed, digital collectible.

"I think it is wonderful that college athletes can take advantage of their name, image and likeness to make some money," Dalton said in a statement. "When I learned about the myNILpay app and saw how easy it was to support any college athlete, it gave me an avenue to show my appreciation for every current athlete at TCU. I hope fans across the nation take advantage of this great app and support collegiate athletes of their choice."

The company was launched on Thursday and Dalton and his wife are two of the first big donors to sign on to the new venture.

The myNILapp creates a profile for every single athlete that's registered with the NCAA and essentially cuts out any sort of go-between or booster. The company said it keeps four percent of each transaction, while the athletes retain 90 percent.

Dalton was one of the greatest players in TCU football's history and left the program as the record holder for most major statistical categories wins (42), passing yards (10,314), pass attempts (1,317), completions (812), and completion percentage (61.6).

Trevone Boykin eventually surpassed most of those records for the Horned Frogs.