    Jalen Hood-Schifino's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2023

    ALBANY, NY - MARCH 19: Jalen Hood-Schifino #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers dribbles against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at MVP Arena on March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    One of the more intriguing guards in the 2023 NBA draft is off the board after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall pick.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Jalen Hood-Schifino

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'6"

    Pro Comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie

    Scouting Report: Hood-Schifino intrigued scouts with 6'6" size for a lead ball-handler, a dangerous pull-up game and flashy passing. Low three-point volume and poor finishing are the main concerns.

    Lakers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

    Anthony Davis, C: $40.6M (2025)

    LeBron James, PF: $46.9M (2025)

    Malik Beasley, SG: $16.5M (2024, club option)

    Mohamed Bamba, C: $10.3M (2024)

    Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.6M (2024)

    Max Christie, SG: $1.7M (2024)

    Free Agents

    D'Angelo Russell, PG: UFA

    Lonnie Walker IV, SG: UFA

    Rui Hachimura, PF: RFA

    Dennis Schröder, PG: UFA

    Troy Brown Jr., SG: UFA

    Austin Reaves, SG: RFA

    Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

    Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: RFA

    Hood-Schifino was excellent as a freshman, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. He was second on the Hoosiers in scoring and took over playmaking duties when Xavier Johnson was injured in January.

    He helped lead Indiana to a 23-12 record, though the team bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

    His size, versatility, midrange game and defense make him an intriguing prospect, and if he continues to improve his perimeter shooting, he should have a long and successful career as a role player.