Jalen Hood-Schifino's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

One of the more intriguing guards in the 2023 NBA draft is off the board after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Jalen Hood-Schifino

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'6"

Pro Comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie

Scouting Report: Hood-Schifino intrigued scouts with 6'6" size for a lead ball-handler, a dangerous pull-up game and flashy passing. Low three-point volume and poor finishing are the main concerns.

Lakers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

Anthony Davis, C: $40.6M (2025)

LeBron James, PF: $46.9M (2025)

Malik Beasley, SG: $16.5M (2024, club option)

Mohamed Bamba, C: $10.3M (2024)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.6M (2024)

Max Christie, SG: $1.7M (2024)

Free Agents

D'Angelo Russell, PG: UFA

Lonnie Walker IV, SG: UFA

Rui Hachimura, PF: RFA

Dennis Schröder, PG: UFA

Troy Brown Jr., SG: UFA

Austin Reaves, SG: RFA

Tristan Thompson, C: UFA

Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: RFA

Hood-Schifino was excellent as a freshman, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. He was second on the Hoosiers in scoring and took over playmaking duties when Xavier Johnson was injured in January.

He helped lead Indiana to a 23-12 record, though the team bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

His size, versatility, midrange game and defense make him an intriguing prospect, and if he continues to improve his perimeter shooting, he should have a long and successful career as a role player.