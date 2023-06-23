Jalen Hood-Schifino's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers Roster

Jalen Hood-Schifino's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Lakers RosterJune 23, 2023
One of the more intriguing guards in the 2023 NBA draft is off the board after the Los Angeles Lakers selected Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall pick.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Jalen Hood-Schifino
Position: PG/SG
Height: 6'6"
Pro Comparison: Spencer Dinwiddie
Scouting Report: Hood-Schifino intrigued scouts with 6'6" size for a lead ball-handler, a dangerous pull-up game and flashy passing. Low three-point volume and poor finishing are the main concerns.
Lakers Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)
Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract
Anthony Davis, C: $40.6M (2025)
LeBron James, PF: $46.9M (2025)
Malik Beasley, SG: $16.5M (2024, club option)
Mohamed Bamba, C: $10.3M (2024)
Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $4.6M (2024)
Max Christie, SG: $1.7M (2024)
D'Angelo Russell, PG: UFA
Lonnie Walker IV, SG: UFA
Rui Hachimura, PF: RFA
Dennis Schröder, PG: UFA
Troy Brown Jr., SG: UFA
Austin Reaves, SG: RFA
Tristan Thompson, C: UFA
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG: RFA
Hood-Schifino was excellent as a freshman, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three. He was second on the Hoosiers in scoring and took over playmaking duties when Xavier Johnson was injured in January.
He helped lead Indiana to a 23-12 record, though the team bowed out in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
His size, versatility, midrange game and defense make him an intriguing prospect, and if he continues to improve his perimeter shooting, he should have a long and successful career as a role player.