Lakers News: Mo Bamba Could Return from Ankle Injury if LA Reaches West Finals

Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba could return to the lineup if the team reaches the Western Conference Finals, he told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

Bamba has not played since Game 6 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a high-ankle sprain.

Even if Bamba were medically cleared for a return, it's questionable whether he would wind up being part of the rotation. He played only 11 minutes during the Lakers' first-round series against Memphis, all of which came in garbage time.

The Lakers have fared well without Bamba in the lineup, and his rotation spot was not solidified before he initially hurt his ankle on March 5 against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers acquired him ahead of the trade deadline as part of a full-scale roster overhaul.

The big man did not get much chance to make an impact, averaging only 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes across nine regular-season games.

Anthony Davis has served as the only true center in the Lakers' playoff rotation with Bamba out. Should he return, Bamba could provide some size and rim protection off the bench.

With that said, the Lakers may be hesitant to mess with success, as they're one game away from reaching the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed.