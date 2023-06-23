Cason Wallace's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Thunder Roster

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a solid guard when it traded for Kentucky's Cason Wallace, who the Dallas Mavericks initially selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided the details on the trade, which sent Davis Bertans to Oklahoma City.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Cason Wallace

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6'4"

Pro Comparison: Jrue Holiday

Scouting Report: While Wallace didn't score like the other projected top guards, he still checks a valued mix of boxes with translatable shooting, passing and defense. It will be worth thinking about the success of recently-drafted Kentucky guards looking more comfortable creating and scoring in the NBA.

Thunder Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

Cason Wallace, PG/SG: Rookie-scale contract

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $33.4M (2027)

Davis Bertans, PF: $17M (2025)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $15.3M (2027)

Chet Holmgren, C: $10.4M (2026)

Josh Giddey, SG: $6.6M (2025)

Kenrich Williams, SF: $6.2M (2023)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF: $5M (2024)

Ousmane Dieng, SG/SF: $4.8M (2026)

Jalen Williams, SG: $4.8M (2026)

Tre Mann, PG: $3.2M (2025)

Jaylin Williams, PF: $2M (2026)

Isaiah Joe, SG: $2M (2025)

Lindy Waters, III: $1.9M (2024)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, PF: $1.9M (2025)

Aaron Wiggins, SG: $1.8M (2025)

Free Agents

Dario Saric, PF: UFA

Jared Butler, PG: RFA

Olivier Sarr, C: RFA

Wallace had a solid freshman season at Kentucky, averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals in 32 games while shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Wallace was one of the most well-rounded players in this year's draft, and his elite defensive skills are likely the reason the Thunder traded for him. He could work on developing his shot more at the next level, but it likely isn't a major concern at this point.

Wallace's ability to find success on both ends of the floor should help him land a solid role in the Thunder's rotation in 2023-24.