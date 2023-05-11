Jalen Hurts, Eagles vs. Mahomes, Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch Set for Nov. 20 on MNF

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL fans will be treated to a Super Bowl rematch on Nov. 20.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, a chance for the Birds to get vengeance for a 38-35 Super Bowl loss.

Both the Eagles and Chiefs have already had a number of matchups announced or leaked ahead of Thursday's general schedule reveal.

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 3 in an NFC Championship Game rematch, while they will also host the New York Giants—who they beat three times last season, including in the playoffs—on Christmas Day. Both of those games will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs reportedly will face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Oct. 1's Sunday Night Football, per the New York Post's Brian Costello, in one of the leaked games.

The Chiefs will reportedly open the NFL season on Thursday Night Football against the up-and-coming Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. They'll play the Miami Dolphins in the International Series in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 5. They host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 3 for a Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Chiefs will also be in action on Christmas Day, taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. And a New Year's Eve matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals—an AFC Championship Game rematch—will help usher in the end of 2023.

The Eagles have 11 games against teams that made the playoffs in 2022 (Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants twice, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Chiefs, 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The Chiefs have eight games against 2022 playoff teams this upcoming season (Los Angeles Chargers twice, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars).

In Philadelphia, no game will likely be bigger than a Super Bowl rematch and a chance to get another crack at Mahomes and the Chiefs.