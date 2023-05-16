How 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Could Impact Star Trade Market

1 of 5

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

If anybody's going to get a little loose with their draft pick, it'll be the Rockets, a rebuilding team that seems very much interested in skipping a few steps. Losing 60-plus games for the second straight year and then targeting James Harden is the definition of a win-now obsession.

Plus, general manager Rafael Stone told reporters: "A lot of teams in our situation are trying to find young talent still. And I actually feel really good about the young talent we have on our roster.

"So depending on who is available in the draft and everything else, trading those picks, trading for future picks, trading those guys for better guys, that's all on the table."

That might just be a canny refusal to broadcast Houston's plans, but let's go with it. Suppose the Rockets land the second pick and instead of adding another teenager, they look for an established player to pair with potential signee Harden.

Would the Raptors turn down that pick in a package for Pascal Siakam and their own first-rounder? What would the Pelicans think about No. 2 as part of a deal for Brandon Ingram?

These are at least conversations that would exceed the "thanks but no thanks" stage of a phone call, and we have to entertain them because the Rockets seem so intent on moving out of the rebuild stage. It's difficult to imagine Houston signing Harden and keeping the rest of the roster intact. Stone can talk all he wants about liking Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., but pivoting to someone such as Harden can't be a one-off move. The Rockets would need to add more high-end veterans to make sure they don't just jump from 22 to 42 wins. That's the dreaded middle, where nobody wants to live.

If Houston winds up selecting third, fourth or even outside the top five, it would be tougher to put together a package that might pry a real star from another team. Land that No. 2 pick, and the trade options expand significantly.