Trey Lance 'Still Can Be' QB1 for 49ers amid Brock Purdy Battle, Shanahan Says

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a good problem at quarterback, as they have two young signal-callers capable of handling the starting job.

While 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy appears on track to be the franchise's starter come Week 1 of the 2023 season, the 49ers haven't lost any faith in 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance.

"We did expect Trey Lance (to be the man for a long time), and I think that he still can be," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday. "You also don't expect the last pick in the draft to come in and play at that level."

Shanahan added: "I believe Trey would've gotten to a level where he would've done similar stuff. He missed that (opportunity), and Brock came in and did. I truly think Trey can go in and do that, but Brock's already done it, and that's a very good thing for us to have."

Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter, appearing in two games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 23-year-old completed 15 of 31 passes for 194 yards and one interception in those games. He also rushed for 67 yards.

Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo took over for Lance and started Weeks 3 through 13, leading the Niners to a 7-3 record before suffering a season-ending broken foot in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Purdy was thrust into the starting lineup in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was impressive in a 35-7 win over Tom Brady and Co., completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

In five starts to close out the 2022 season, the Iowa State product completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions, in addition to rushing for a score.

Purdy won each of his five starts and helped the 49ers capture the NFC West crown with a 13-4 record.

The 23-year-old then led the team on a stellar playoff run that included wins over the Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game after Purdy suffered an elbow injury early in that contest.

Given the way he closed out the season, Purdy should be San Francisco's starter to begin the 2023 campaign. If he struggles, the franchise can always turn to Lance or newly signed Sam Darnold in his place.

"I do believe we have three quarterbacks talent-wise who are all capable of being franchise-like quarterbacks," Shanahan said Thursday. "But that's just capable. ... Brock's done that in his eight. And we have two other guys on our roster who we strongly believe can do that also."

Whatever happens, it's clear the 49ers are in a good position to succeed in 2023 and beyond.