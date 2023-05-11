Seahawks Rumors: Tyler Lockett Agrees to Restructured Contract, Opens $5.69M in Cap

Harry How/Getty Images

In a move that could be a precursor to another signing, the Seattle Seahawks have restructured Tyler Lockett's contract for next season.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Seahawks converted $8.535 million of Lockett's base salary into a signing bonus that clears $5.69 million in cap space for the team.

The Seahawks already had $12.8 million in cap space before Lockett's restructure, per Spotrac. Their incoming rookie class, which includes two first-round picks, will eat into that amount.

While the bulk of Seattle's roster looks good, the front office didn't really address its biggest need in free agency or the draft. The signing of Dre'Mont Jones will boost the interior of the defensive line, but this team still needs an edge rusher who can get after the quarterback.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Seahawks to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Clemson edge-rusher Myles Murphy in the first round. They elected to take Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor, both outside linebackers, tied for the team lead with 9.5 sacks in 2022.

Leonard Floyd, Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and Yannick Ngakoue are among the notable free-agent edge rushers still available. Clowney and Clark previously played for the Seahawks, so perhaps they might look to one of the other options.

Whatever the Seahawks' plan is for their additional cap space, Lockett gave the team a financial boost by restructuring his contract. He's still signed through the 2025 season and will make all of the money he was originally owed.

Lockett is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022. He ranks third in franchise history with 7,100 career receiving yards and is only 520 yards behind Brian Blades for the No. 2 spot.