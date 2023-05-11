NFL Schedule 2023 Rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Jets vs. Daniel Jones, Giants Set for Week 8

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers will get his first taste of the intra-city rivalry between the New York Jets and New York Giants in Week 8 of the 2023 season.

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Jets and Giants will play at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29.

The Giants will be the designated home team for this game. This will only be the 15th all-time meeting between the two clubs and their first since 2019.

The Jets have won the last two games in the series dating back to 2015, but the Giants have an 8-6 advantage overall.

Expectations are high for both clubs coming into this season. Head coach Brian Daboll completely transformed the Giants in his first season with the team. They finished 9-7-1 and made the playoffs in 2022 after finishing under .500 in each of the previous five years.

The Giants' 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round marked their first playoff win since beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 46.

Coming off their success last season, the Giants bet big on Daniel Jones as their quarterback. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March, one year after the team opted not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

The Jets made their own big bet on a quarterback, albeit one with a much longer track record of success than Jones. Rodgers had a down year for the Green Bay Packers in 2022 with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Even if that was an indication the peak of Rodgers' career might be over, those numbers look infinitely better than what the Jets got from their signal-callers last season. The team as a whole finished with 4,040 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and a 56.9 completion percentage.

Pairing Rodgers with this defense that ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed (18.6) and yards allowed (311.1) per game certainly makes the Jets a much greater threat to be a playoff team than they were before.