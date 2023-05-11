Packers Rumors: 2023 NFL Schedule Leaked Featuring MNF vs. Davante Adams, Raiders

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ahead of the NFL's official 2023 schedule release Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers' reported schedule leaked online.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic tweeted Green Bay's anticipated schedule, which features a Week 5 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders and former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Monday Night Football:

The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders last offseason, and this season will mark the first time Adams plays against his former team.

Adams spent his first eight seasons with the Packers, earning five Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections during that time. He also had 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 games, making him one of the most prolific wideouts in team history.

Even after parting ways with longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers last season, Adams remained highly productive in Las Vegas, recording 100 catches for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns.

As for the Packers, 2023 will be a unique year of transition in the wake of trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Rodgers had been the Packers' starting quarterback since 2008, but Green Bay made the decision to move on and give an opportunity to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

Love has made one career start, but his first start as the Packers' unquestioned QB1 will come in Week 1 of the 2023 season when the Packers travel to Chicago to take on the rival Bears.

Other notable games on the Packers' leaked schedule include four other primetime games in addition to the clash with the Raiders.

Green Bay will reportedly host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, face the New York Giants on the road on Monday Night Football in Week 14 and travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 17.

One other non-primetime game of note is the Packers' Week 12 meeting with the Lions, which will be held in Detroit on Thanksgiving day.

The Packers had won 13 games and won the NFC North in each of Matt LaFleur's first three seasons as head coach from 2019 to 2021, but they dropped off significantly last season, going just 8-9 and missing the playoffs.

Rodgers' play dipped following the departure of Adams, and it took quite some time for other pass-catchers to emerge.

Even so, there is hope for better results in 2023 if Love hits the ground running and proves he can be Green Bay's new franchise quarterback.

The running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is still in place, wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs should be more comfortable in their second season, and Green Bay added several key assets in the draft, including second-round wide receiver Jayden Reed, second-round tight end Luke Musgrave and third-round tight end Tucker Kraft.

Even though there is uncertainty surrounding just how good the Packers will be in 2023, they are perhaps one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL thanks to that mystery.