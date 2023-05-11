Lakers' Darvin Ham Rips Refs After Warriors Loss: I Don't Know What's a Foul Anymore

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After much was made about the free-throw disparity in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers for the first four games of the Western Conference semifinals, head coach Darvin Ham was upset at the lack of calls his team got in Game 5.

"We played the same way we always play. I don't know what's a foul anymore," Ham told reporters after the Lakers attempted 15 free throws in their 121-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ham pointed out a number of times he thought his players got hit in the face without getting a call from the officials.

The free-throw attempts were equal at 15 each for both teams on Wednesday night. It was the first time all series the Lakers didn't get to the charity stripe more than the Warriors. They had a 103-51 edge in attempts in the previous four games combined.

Based on the number of fouls called, the referees weren't favoring Golden State. The defending champs had one more foul than the Lakers in the game (18-17).

There is most likely an element of gamesmanship at play for Ham with his comments. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was unhappy after Game 4 because he thought the officials were too quick to blow the whistle on his team for illegal screens.

"They understand how to generate some calls," Kerr said of the Lakers. "I thought they took some flops and were rewarded. But I'll have to see the replays. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe those were all illegal screens, but it didn't feel like it watching the game."

B/R's Chris Haynes reported on the NBA on TNT pregame show before Game 5 that a Lakers player texted him, "Let them [expletive] and complain" in response to Kerr.

It may or may not be a coincidence after Kerr's comment the foul calls were more equal in the next game.

The Lakers will be hoping the free-throw advantage swings back in their favor for Game 6 as they look to avoid having to extend this series.

The Warriors and Lakers will go back to Crypto.com Arena for Game 6 on Friday.