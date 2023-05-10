Commanders Rumors: NFL's Finance Committee Has 'Concerns' About Josh Harris' $6B Deal

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Members of the NFL's eight-owner finance committee have raised concerns regarding Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris' proposed $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Those concerns are not necessarily dealbreakers. However, a source told the Washington Post that it appears unlikely that league owners can approve the transaction during league meetings in Minneapolis on May 22 and 23.

"Everyone wants it to get done," a source told the Washington Post. "I'm not saying it can't get done. I don't know. We'll have to see."

Maske and Jhabvala provided some details regarding potential issues:

"According to that person, questions were raised during the meeting about some aspects of the deal. That person said the agreement is complex and the financing includes an unusually large number of limited partners. Harris also must demonstrate, that person said, that he has sufficient liquidity to be the principal owner of the team under the terms of what would be a record-setting sale. Another person said the finance committee emerged from Wednesday's meeting with less clarity and certainty about the deal than it had beforehand."

Even if those concerns aren't alleviated by May 22, it's still possible that the Harris deal could be approved before the season.

The league has the option to call a special owners meeting to approve the deal this summer. If the NFL wants to get this done sooner rather than later, then that would be the prudent option give that the owners' next meeting takes place in October.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.