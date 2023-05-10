NFL Schedule Release 2023: Travel Mileage Totals for All 32 Teams Ahead of Reveal

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will be getting a ton of travel miles during the 2023 NFL season.

Bill Speros of the Boston Herald highlighted the Seahawks will lead the NFL with 31,600 miles of travel during the upcoming regular season.

Pretty much anyone with an understanding of how NFL teams are mapped out could tell you Seattle travels a ton every season. The Seahawks essentially have a corner of the United States entirely to themselves in the Pacific Northwest; Seattle's closest road game next season will take place in San Francisco, which is about 800 miles south.

By contrast, the farthest distance any AFC North team travels is when Cincinnati and Baltimore take the 500-mile hike between their respective cities.

It's even more amusing to consider the Jacksonville Jaguars will travel across an ocean to an entirely different country twice and won't come close to scratching the surface of the Seahawks' travel time.

Equally of little surprise are the San Francisco 49ers and two Los Angeles teams being among the most-traveled. The Miami Dolphins' placement on the list is thanks in large part to their sojourn all the way to Germany to play the Kansas City Chiefs.