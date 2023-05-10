Black College World Series 2023: Wednesday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The 2023 Black College World Series got underway Wednesday in Montgomery, Alabama, to spotlight historically Black colleges and universities in Division II and the NAIA.

Albany State, Savannah State, Bluefield State and Edward Waters make up the Division II field. Rust, Wiley, Paine and Florida Memorial fill out the four-team NAIA bracket.

The double-elimination tournaments will conclude Saturday, with the title game preceded by a Home Run Derby.

Here's a brief overview for how Wednesday unfolded.

Wednesday Scores

Albany State 3, Edward Waters 2

Florida Memorial 7, Rust 4



Savannah State vs Bluefield State (4 p.m. ET)

Wiley vs. Paine (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday Recap

A single by Austin Roberts was the difference between Albany State and Edward Waters. With the bases loaded, the Golden Rams third baseman got a base hit to the left side to bring home Zane Ross, which broke a 2-2 deadlock.

John Luegering came on to pitch the ninth for Albany State and set the Tigers down in order to seal the victory.

Twice Edward Waters went ahead, only for its opponent to strike back.

A Pierce Thomas single in the fifth canceled out an RBI sacrifice fly by Daiton Pass. Then the teams exchanged runs in the sixth, with Caden Hutchinson and Quintard Wright hitting run-scoring singles for their respective squads.

Dwanye Maduro went the distance for the Tigers, allowing 10 hits and striking out nine over eight innings. Calvin Baker threw six innings for Albany State, recording three strikeouts, before handing things over to the bullpen.

There wasn't any such drama as Florida Memorial took down No. 1 seed Rust thanks to a six-run eighth inning by the Lions.

With FMU trailing 2-1, Gabriel Marinez turned the game on its head with a grand slam to left. Two batters later, Genesis Nunez put another pair of runs to the board with a homer to left.

Rust scored twice in the bottom of the eighth but couldn't mount a serious comeback.

William Hiciano stymied the Bearcats in his seven innings on the mound. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out eight.