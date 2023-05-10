Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask Buccaneers QB Battle a 'Win-Win', OC Dave Canales Says

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales believes the team is in a "win-win" situation by fostering a quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Canales told reporters he's prepared to be deliberate in evaluating both candidates:

"Wait as long as you can, as long as possible. Our offense and defense — they don't need us to name a starter, trust me. We got studs up front on the offensive line, veteran presence. We got veteran presence at the wide receiver position. We got a really good group of backs, and the defense is fantastic. The way we're building it, even with the draft, this is not a team, that's like, 'We gotta know who the starter is gonna be so that we can move forward and figure out who we're going to be.' I don't think so. I think the way that we're going to play it, I'll have both guys ready to be really, really successful and efficient at what we're doing."

He added that Mayfield and Trask are "already cohesive" and "doing really well together."

