Tiger Woods Out for 2023 PGA Championship; Recovering from Surgery on Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Mark Baker

The entry list for the 2023 PGA Championship was released on Wednesday, and a top name was unsurprisingly missing.

According to ESPN, Tiger Woods was not listed as a participant in the second major of the year, which is set to be played May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York. Woods underwent ankle surgery less than a month ago and is still recovering, so entering the PGA Championship was always a long shot.

A statement was released on April 19 saying Woods has undergone a subtalar fusion procedure to address arthritis caused by a previous talus fracture in his ankle. His agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN's Mark Schlabach at the time that there was "no timetable on this" in regard to Wood's potential return to playing golf. However, Schlabach noted that it typically takes at least three months for a subtalar fusion to completely heal.

Earlier last month, Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters before play resumed in the third round after unpleasant weather caused a lengthy delay in the action. Woods cited a reaggravation of a previous plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot as the reason for his withdrawal. That same injury had also forced him to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge in February, stopping him from participating in an event he hosts himself in the Bahamas.

Woods has been dealing with multiple ailments since his involvement in a 2021 car crash near Los Angeles in which he suffered serious injuries to his right leg, foot and ankle. He returned to competitive golf during the 2022 Masters after a 508-day absence, but he wasn't the same. The five-time Masters champ shot 6-over 78 in each of his last two rounds at Augusta National, his worst scores at the event.

Woods didn't fare much better at the 2022 PGA Championship, posting a 9-over 79 in the third round before he withdrew from the event due to injury.

While Woods' absence from this year's PGA Championship might affect fan interest, there's still a competitive field that includes defending champion Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, who is playing through a left wrist injury and needs a victory at the event to complete the career Grand Slam.