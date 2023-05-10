NFL Agent: Saquon Barkley 'Dumb' for Turning Down Giants Contract Worth $13M a Year

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saquon Barkley may have cost himself a whole lot of money, according to one prominent agent.

The anonymous agent told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post that Barkley was "dumb" to turn down an offer from the Giants paying him an average of $13 million per season.

New York reportedly made the offer in the midst of its postseason run and then pulled it back when Barkley declined. The Penn State product rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, managing to stay fully healthy for the first time since his rookie season.

While Barkley is one of the most dynamic playmakers in football, his tendency for injuries and position make him a risk. Running backs have never been less valued on the open market, with teams quickly learning the mistake of handing backs big second contracts.

The Giants have seemingly pulled all long-term deals off the table and are satisfied with Barkley playing the 2023 season on the $10.1 million franchise tag. It's fair to wonder if Barkley already left a significant amount of money on the table by not riding the high of the Giants' playoff push and taking the money when offered.

At the very least, the deal would have given Barkley more upfront money than he'll get even playing on a guaranteed tag in 2023.