Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau Agrees to Saints Contract After Lymphoma Diagnosis

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After spending the first four years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Foster Moreau is going to play closer to home.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Moreau's agency, JL Sports, said the veteran tight end has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Moureau announced in March he was stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the Saints.

Appearing on the April 14 episode of Good Morning America, Moreau explained he received a positive prognosis from his doctors.

"It's at Stage 2, so it's spread from the initial location. But it appears to be a slow spread, and we should be able to get rid of all of it," he said.

While there's no official word about his status for the upcoming season, the Saints presumably feel comfortable with his outlook to give him a multiyear contract.

Moreau was born in New Orleans and played college football at LSU. He appeared in 30 games over four seasons with the Tigers from 2015 through '18. He caught 52 passes for 629 yards and six touchdowns.

The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He had his most productive year in 2022 with 420 yards and two touchdowns on 33 receptions in 15 games.

Despite playing behind Darren Waller during his time with the Raiders, Moreau appeared in 61 games and made 34 starts over the past four seasons.

Playing in New Orleans provides Moreau with some continuity. Derek Carr signed a four-year deal with the Saints in March after spending the previous nine years with the Raiders.

Juwan Johnson will likely remain the No. 1 tight end for the Saints going into the 2023 season. He led the team with seven touchdown receptions last year and ranked second with 508 receiving yards.

Moreau can slot in as the primary backup tight end for head coach Dennis Allen.