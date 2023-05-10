X

    Report: Josh Harris' Commanders Purchase Expected to Get Approval Despite Long Review

    May 10, 2023

    Josh Harris' $6.05 billion bid to purchase the Washington Commanders is expected to be approved despite having to go through a protracted review process.

    Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, there are "elements of the deal" that "would break the mold for an NFL franchise sale" because Harris' bid includes a group that includes 17 limited partners who "will require extensive vetting, with investors from outside the country making the process more challenging."

    One person close to Harris told Kaplan they "believe" the sale will get approved, but the NFL is dragging it out because "they've never had to evaluate this type of bid."

