    Giants vs. Eagles Announced for Christmas Day Ahead of 2023 NFL Schedule Release

    Adam WellsMay 10, 2023

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in action before an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    AP Photo/Matt Rourke

    As the NFL schedule continues to trickle out before the full unveiling on Thursday, the Christmas Day slate will feature a playoff rematch between two NFC East rivals.

    The league announced the Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

    NFL @NFL

    Nothing like a NFC East rivalry on Christmas Day. 🎄<br><br>📺: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday 8pm ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/9B1RUcp7Im">pic.twitter.com/9B1RUcp7Im</a>

