Giants vs. Eagles Announced for Christmas Day Ahead of 2023 NFL Schedule Release

As the NFL schedule continues to trickle out before the full unveiling on Thursday, the Christmas Day slate will feature a playoff rematch between two NFC East rivals.

The league announced the Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

