X

    Kevin Durant, Suns Trolled by Fans After Jokić, Nuggets Dominate for 3-2 Series Lead

    Adam WellsMay 10, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MAY 9: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker #1 look on during Game Five of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 9, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Ball Arena continues to be a problem for the Phoenix Suns, who find themselves on the brink of elimination after a 118-102 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

    After tying up the series with two straight home wins, the Suns suffered their third consecutive double-digit loss in Denver. Their defense allowed the Nuggets to shoot 49.4 percent overall and 13-of-27 from three-point range.

    Nikola Jokić remains an unstoppable force for the Nuggets. The MVP runner-up finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his second triple-double in the series.

    NBA @NBA

    Nikola Jokic puts up a triple-double as the <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> win Game 5 to secure a 3-2 lead!<br><br>29 PTS<br>13 REB<br>12 AST<br><br>DEN/PHX Game 6: Thurs. | 10pm/et on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/hr9d2nEoUx">pic.twitter.com/hr9d2nEoUx</a>

    Devin Booker looked mortal for the first time in the series. He finished with 28 points, but was just 8-of-19 shooting from the field. He missed more shots in Game 5 than in the previous two games combined (nine).

    Kevin Durant had a rough shooting performance for the third time in the past four games. The 13-time All-Star was 10-of-24 for 26 points, though he did have 11 rebounds and seven assists.

    As the Suns look for answers to keep their season alive, fans had some fun at their expense after another double-digit loss to the Nuggets in Denver.

    Kevin Durant, Suns Trolled by Fans After Jokić, Nuggets Dominate for 3-2 Series Lead
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    The Chairman @6dawgbetapsi

    "Damn, I shoulda stayed in The Bay with Steph and Klay"

    TheBackwoodHokage🥢⛩🥋. @BackwoodHokage

    "Damn, where I'm gone run to next?"

    PlaybyPlayBark @playbyplaybark

    Thinking about his next team

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Where's Jock Landale? 25 minutes for Ayton. 7 for Landale, who has been the better center this series.

    Suns Are Better @SunsAreBetter

    KD just has not been KD. This entire playoffs, that's been the case. He has not been bad by any means, but it has never felt like KD in a Suns uniform.<br><br>They need him to be KD. That's the only way they win this series.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Ayton so damn soft. He's not even trying to deny the damn pass at the elbow or pressure Jokic. Those are the little things that can help your teammates out man. Damn.

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    No hate. He's a good person. No matter the outcome of the playoffs I would like to move on from Ayton. It's time and best for both parties.

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    Booker has missed 18 straight times and is hurt <br><br>Kevin Durant can't score <br><br>Chris Paul is hurt <br><br>Deandre Ayton <br><br>Pain. <a href="https://t.co/jbYbo5DRiW">pic.twitter.com/jbYbo5DRiW</a>

    Mr. Boakye @SoSkinnyGH

    Ayton is not helping, the Bench is not helping….

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Kevin Durant and Devin Booker vs. The Denver Nuggets <a href="https://t.co/m3MLuToJm5">pic.twitter.com/m3MLuToJm5</a>

    Chris Paul's injury did hurt the Suns' depth because they don't have a lot of it, but it looked like they found a solution to be better without him. They were playing faster in the previous two games, and the results were great, with more than 120 points both times.

    But even when Booker played brilliantly in Game 4, the Suns don't win that game without 40 points from their bench. Landry Shamet scored 19 points on 5-of-8 three-point shooting in 30 minutes.

    If the Suns wanted to keep that momentum going, they were going to need another effort like that from their reserves. They contributed 26 points on 10-of-25 shooting on Tuesday night.

    Denver can clinch its second trip to the Western Conference finals with a victory in Game 6 at the Footprint Center on Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET.