Free Agents Dolphins Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

Free Agents Dolphins Should Pursue After 2023 NFL DraftMay 10, 2023
The Miami Dolphins have some of the best offensive skill-position talent in the NFL.
In order for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others to break free for big plays, though, the team needs the proper blocking in place.
Miami did not address its offensive-line requirements in the 2023 NFL draft, and now it may be forced to go out on the free-agent market to add more help before training camp.
The Dolphins did select Ryan Hayes out of Michigan with their seventh-round pick, but it's hard to imagine an offensive lineman picked that late making an instant impact for a playoff contender.
Miami couldn't address its interior need with a top draft pick because it mortgaged parts of its 2023 draft to bring in players, like Hill, to surge into a postseason spot and contend in the AFC East for years to come.
One or two veteran additions could shore up the Miami offensive line and allow it to be better at protecting Tua Tagovailoa in 2023.
Isaiah Wynn
Miami could look within the AFC East to fill its need in the offensive line.
Isaiah Wynn could come in and compete with Austin Jackson at right tackle if he was signed by the Dolphins.
The 27-year-old produced an average few years with the New England Patriots, and they opted to go in a different direction when he hit the free-agent market this offseason.
Wynn may not be an All-Pro-quality offensive lineman right now, but he would add depth and competition at right tackle.
Miami has Terron Armstead as the established starter at left tackle, and Jackson might be viewed as the weak link in protecting Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins have to make every effort to keep their quarterback upright in 2023 because that was their downfall in the 2022 postseason.
Taylor Lewan
There is a Pro Bowl offensive tackle available on the free-agent market, but Taylor Lewan comes with some risks.
The 31-year-old missed most of the 2020 and 2022 seasons with injuries, which may lead the Dolphins to staying away from the former Tennessee Titan.
At his best, Lewan is one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL, but he has not been named to a Pro Bowl squad since 2018 and he has played more than 12 games in a single season only once since 2019.
Miami could bring in the Michigan product for training camp to see how his injury recovery is going, and if the team does not think he can start, it could always cut him before the end of training camp.
However, that may not be a risk the Dolphins are willing to take if they feel confident with Armstead and Jackson as their starting tackles.
Dalton Risner
Miami's search for offensive-line depth does not have to exclusively include tackles.
The Dolphins could look into the best players available across all offensive positions to inject some competition into the unit.
Dalton Risner has started at least 15 games in each of his four seasons for the Denver Broncos at guard.
The 27-year-old might be considered too expensive for the Dolphins as a free-agent option since he is one of the best offensive linemen left on the market.
Risner could come into training camp and beat out Liam Eichenberg or Robert Hunt for a guard position and make the Dolphins offensive line tougher to get around.
Miami could be content with its current offensive line despite the list of available free agents, and that would lead to no more significant additions before training camp begins.
The Dolphins could always wait until July or August to land an offensive lineman who gets cut unexpectedly.