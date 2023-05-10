Free Agents Dolphins Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have some of the best offensive skill-position talent in the NFL.

In order for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others to break free for big plays, though, the team needs the proper blocking in place.

Miami did not address its offensive-line requirements in the 2023 NFL draft, and now it may be forced to go out on the free-agent market to add more help before training camp.

The Dolphins did select Ryan Hayes out of Michigan with their seventh-round pick, but it's hard to imagine an offensive lineman picked that late making an instant impact for a playoff contender.

Miami couldn't address its interior need with a top draft pick because it mortgaged parts of its 2023 draft to bring in players, like Hill, to surge into a postseason spot and contend in the AFC East for years to come.

One or two veteran additions could shore up the Miami offensive line and allow it to be better at protecting Tua Tagovailoa in 2023.