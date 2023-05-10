Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes: Who is the More Valuable WWE Star?

1 of 3

There are few Superstars on the WWE roster who have been as consistently excellent between the ropes than Rollins.

When the company needs a great match or wants to build a specific episode of Raw around in-ring content, it typically looks to The Visionary.

Look no further than Monday's Raw, which was centered around the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Rollins competed in the opening Triple Threat match and the main event, both lengthy matches and both very good. He was tasked with carrying the load, and he did so to great effect.

Of course, none of that matters if he is not over with fans, which he is. Crowds in arenas across the globe sing along with his theme tune as he stands in the center of the ring.

It is a testament to the 36-year-old and his ability to adapt and evolve that such a small part of his act has gotten to be so over.

The fans love him—as evidenced by the reaction to his performance against Omos at Backlash—and genuinely want to see him succeed. It's no fad, either. The audience turned him babyface after a long heel run and have been behind him for well over a year now.

He is their choice, a guy whose work has earned him the love and respect of the WWE Universe.

Rollins is the organic choice, the guy the company would have been content to let work his great matches in the middle of the card and occasionally flirt with the main event when needed, without actually having plans in place to permanently affix him there.

As we have seen in the past, guys such as Daniel Bryan, CM Punk and Bret Hart have been hugely successful as fan favorites who leave management with no other choice but to push them because the fans know they are the best and want them in that position.

It is only a matter of time before WWE's most passionate fans are making the same overtures about Rollins, making him valuable as both the genesis behind passionate responses and the main event star the fans choose to throw their support (and money) behind.