Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes: Who is the More Valuable WWE Star?May 10, 2023
WWE is at its best when there are two extraordinarily skilled competitors jockeying for the same position, as we have seen in years past with Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena and CM Punk.
The modern equivalent of those rivalries may well be Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes, which has taken on a more personal edge over the last year, with both men voicing their dislike for the other.
But which Superstar is more valuable to WWE right now?
Is it Rollins, who has been the workhorse for the company and the guy responsible for so many Match of the Year candidates in recent memory? Or is it Rhodes, who benefits WWE beyond the squared circle as much as he does inside it?
Find out with this look at both men, their attributes and value to wrestling's top promotion.
The Argument for Rollins
There are few Superstars on the WWE roster who have been as consistently excellent between the ropes than Rollins.
When the company needs a great match or wants to build a specific episode of Raw around in-ring content, it typically looks to The Visionary.
Look no further than Monday's Raw, which was centered around the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament. Rollins competed in the opening Triple Threat match and the main event, both lengthy matches and both very good. He was tasked with carrying the load, and he did so to great effect.
Of course, none of that matters if he is not over with fans, which he is. Crowds in arenas across the globe sing along with his theme tune as he stands in the center of the ring.
It is a testament to the 36-year-old and his ability to adapt and evolve that such a small part of his act has gotten to be so over.
The fans love him—as evidenced by the reaction to his performance against Omos at Backlash—and genuinely want to see him succeed. It's no fad, either. The audience turned him babyface after a long heel run and have been behind him for well over a year now.
He is their choice, a guy whose work has earned him the love and respect of the WWE Universe.
Rollins is the organic choice, the guy the company would have been content to let work his great matches in the middle of the card and occasionally flirt with the main event when needed, without actually having plans in place to permanently affix him there.
As we have seen in the past, guys such as Daniel Bryan, CM Punk and Bret Hart have been hugely successful as fan favorites who leave management with no other choice but to push them because the fans know they are the best and want them in that position.
It is only a matter of time before WWE's most passionate fans are making the same overtures about Rollins, making him valuable as both the genesis behind passionate responses and the main event star the fans choose to throw their support (and money) behind.
The Argument for Rhodes
Those same fans are already throwing their money behind Rhodes, who has been one of the company's top merchandise sellers since his return to WWE following a torn pectoral muscle.
It is not difficult to see why, either.
On top of the fact that he has been pushed heavily by WWE officials is the emotional investment he encourages. The American Nightmare knows how to tell a story, both on the microphone and in the ring, that gets fans to buy into him as the character he is.
He lives and breathes pro wrestling, it's in his blood and that shines through every time he chokes up on the mic while talking about his dad or explaining how much the business means to him. Fans appreciate that he does not take wrestling for granted and has his own emotional stake in it.
That he also delivers between the ropes, like Rollins, only helps strengthen that connection. There is a reason there were so many people, including employees of All Elite Wrestling, who were genuinely rooting for him to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
That Rhodes has remained just as over by consistently renewing that connection with the fans is a testament to him, his understanding of what the audience wants in a wrestler, and the WWE staff for making it happen.
Rhodes' run is less organic than that of Rollins, which does carry a bit of risk with it. Wrestling fans can be a bit fickle, so there is always the real chance they will get tired of his push and turn on him.
We have seen it before in AEW, but the 37-year-old survived that experience and likely knows what to (and not to) do to avoid it in the future.
A modern-day superhero of sorts who has connected with the young fans, as we have seen by way of his interactions with them at ringside, only strengthens the support he has and ensures his merchandise sales are not diminishing anytime soon.
The Conclusion
WWE has almost lucked itself right into the same situation we saw in 2011, when John Cena and CM Punk battled for the hearts of the fans.
Cena was the plucky, clean-cut good guy who said the right things, represented the company well and was the pro wrestling equivalent of Superman. He was the face you could throw on any marketing and merchandising materials and be comfortable that he would attract money, viewers and advertisers.
Conversely, Punk was a guy with tattoos and attitude who said what was on his mind, regardless of who it upset. He was the people's choice, a man who excelled in his field and had earned their respect, even if he often struggled to earn the attention of those with the booking power.
He was darker and edgier; Batman to Cena's Superman.
Rhodes is Cena in this scenario, and Rollins, with his penchant for calling out people he does not care for, is Punk, ironically:
Rollins is less safe in that regard, but he is a sure thing when it comes to the quality of his work.
For a major corporation like WWE, though, image is important and Rhodes gives it what it wants. He has Hollywood connections from his time on Rhodes to the Top and aspirations away from the squared circle, something else the company loves.
While Rollins is the people's champ and the guy who should win the new world heavyweight title, Rhodes is probably more valuable to WWE right now for reasons that have little to do with what goes on inside the ring.