X

    Celtics' Marcus Smart Says 'Everything' Went Wrong in Game 5 Loss to 76ers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 10, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game during round two game five of the 2023 NBA Playoffson May 9, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics got played off the floor in a Game 5 115-103 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, with TD Garden fans even booing the home team and fleeing for the exits early.

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart told reporters that "everything" went wrong for the team following the pivotal loss that saw the Sixers take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

    "The energy wasn't right," he added. "It could have been better, way better. We know that, we understand that. ... If you're not ready to come out, at any given moment, this can happen. So you tip your hat off and move on to the next one."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics fans clearing out 😬 <a href="https://t.co/LLqLVFrLHC">pic.twitter.com/LLqLVFrLHC</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics fans going THROUGH it 😅 <a href="https://t.co/PNGcYimA99">pic.twitter.com/PNGcYimA99</a>

    When Smart (14 points, four assists) said nothing went right, he wasn't joking. While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 60 points, key role players like Al Horford (no points, 0-of-7 from three), Derrick White (seven points) and Malcolm Brogdon (seven points) didn't offer much.

    The Celtics were awful from three in general, shooting 12-of-38 from beyond the arc, a figure that the bench players made look a bit more palatable with a few threes in garbage time. The Sixers beat the Celtics on the glass, out-rebounding them 49-36.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    If I had one wish, it would be for me to be able to the hood version of Perk on ESPN because if I could say what I truly want to say about these Celtics I'd get fired on my day off!

    Celtics' Marcus Smart Says 'Everything' Went Wrong in Game 5 Loss to 76ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Greg Anthony @GregAnthony50

    Before we put the blame on the <a href="https://twitter.com/celtics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celtics</a> coach…is it possible that the <a href="https://twitter.com/sixers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sixers</a> are…dare i say it…better?

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Last year, Boston needed a career-defining performance from Jayson Tatum in Milwaukee to force a Game 7 against the Bucks. A year later, in Philadelphia, the Celtics will need the exact same thing.

    And every time the Celtics made a push, either Joel Embiid (33 points, seven boards) or Tyrese Maxey (30 points, 6-of-12 from three) seemed to come up with a clutch bucket.

    The result is that the Sixers are just one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals, with a chance to end things in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

    But this Celtics group is battled-tested, having reached the NBA Finals last year and the conference finals in the 2019-20 season, so Smart believes Boston can recover and win a tough game on the road.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Well, it's worth repeating:<br><br>The Celtics were in this same spot a year ago. They won on the road and then rolled in Game 7 at home.<br><br>But this doesn't feel the same at all. Feels like this group is past their expiration date as a collective.

    "It's easy. We've been there before. It's one game at a time," he told reporters. "So you know they're feeling good. We got to go into a hostile environment and we got to go take it. It's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be a dogfight."

    If the Celtics play like they did on Tuesday night, however, it's going to be an early vacation for Smart and his teammates.