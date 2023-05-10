Jaylen Brown, Celtics Roasted by Twitter for Loss vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Philadelphia handled the Boston Celtics 115-103 in Tuesday's Game 5 of their second-round playoff series at TD Garden to seize a 3-2 lead and steal back home-court advantage. There was little doubt who was going to win from the start, as the 76ers grabbed the initial lead and never looked back.

Joel Embiid looked like the MVP he is with 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while Tobias Harris (16 points and 11 rebounds), Tyrese Maxey (30 points and seven rebounds) and James Harden (17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds) all played well.

Yet Twitter was more focused on ripping the Celtics in an abysmal and listless performance on their home court:

Celtics fans assuming their team would roll with the series back in Boston were met with a harsh reality out of the gates.

Embiid, Harden and Maxey were all dialed in as Philadelphia jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half. Maxey was on fire from deep, Embiid hit multiple triples of his own to stretch the defense, Harden picked his spots while serving as the primary facilitator, and Harris helped control the boards while adding some secondary scoring of his own.

Throw in a relatively cold start for the Celtics offense, and the home crowd was left booing even though Boston trimmed the deficit to nine by intermission.

The only thing that changed for the Celtics out of the locker room was Jayson Tatum was more aggressive as a scorer even as the game slipped further away. They didn't have any answers for Embiid and Maxey in particular and couldn't cut into the lead as the four primary 76ers continued to roll and Danuel House Jr. provided a spark off the bench.

Philadelphia had an answer every time it seemed like Boston would make a second-half run, and the frustration continued to build in the crowd as the Celtics moved to the brink of elimination.

As a result, the 76ers have the chance to advance past the second round for the first time since 2001 when the series returns to Philadelphia for Thursday's Game 6.