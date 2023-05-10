X

    Jaylen Brown, Celtics Roasted by Twitter for Loss vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 10, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 9: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics during Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on MAY 9, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

    Philadelphia handled the Boston Celtics 115-103 in Tuesday's Game 5 of their second-round playoff series at TD Garden to seize a 3-2 lead and steal back home-court advantage. There was little doubt who was going to win from the start, as the 76ers grabbed the initial lead and never looked back.

    Joel Embiid looked like the MVP he is with 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, while Tobias Harris (16 points and 11 rebounds), Tyrese Maxey (30 points and seven rebounds) and James Harden (17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds) all played well.

    Yet Twitter was more focused on ripping the Celtics in an abysmal and listless performance on their home court:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Boos at TD Garden 😬 <a href="https://t.co/CgVts3Foc9">pic.twitter.com/CgVts3Foc9</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics fans going THROUGH it 😅 <a href="https://t.co/PNGcYimA99">pic.twitter.com/PNGcYimA99</a>

    Jaylen Brown, Celtics Roasted by Twitter for Loss vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jay King @ByJayKing

    The Celtics are getting pummeled. The crowd just gave some boos. Even those didn't seem to have energy. Somebody needs to lift up the Celtics right now.

    Kristian Palotie @CoachPalotie

    This Boston team seems to be completely collapsing in front of out eyes. The lack of trust and bravery defensively is shocking. And offensively, Brown and Brogdon are the only ones not playing timid.<br><br>And when did Harden become unguardable again?! Incredible stuff!

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Weird weird vibes with the Celtics

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Just a pathetic crowd so far honestly.

    Anthony Dabbundo @AnthonyDabbundo

    Celtics the last two years <a href="https://t.co/hTDPlICpqO">pic.twitter.com/hTDPlICpqO</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    It hasn't been the best start, but are the Celtics fans even there? Terrible crowd so far.

    John Zannis @John_Zannis

    "We just didn't come out with enough energy tonight."<br><br>- Every Celtics postgame interview.

    Jack Simone @JackSimoneNBA

    Celtics - zero energy.<br><br>TD Garden crowd - zero energy.<br><br>Just a dud game from the Celtics so far.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Celtics going into the 4th down 16 <a href="https://t.co/aTfpa9JLfg">pic.twitter.com/aTfpa9JLfg</a>

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    The Celtics are treating this like it's a November regular season game. <a href="https://t.co/4cfjP7gv6N">https://t.co/4cfjP7gv6N</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Al Horford shot 0-6 on 3-pointers in the 1st half, tied for the most attempts without a make in a half in Celtics postseason history. <a href="https://t.co/76qnidRVBP">pic.twitter.com/76qnidRVBP</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Terrible effort from the Celtics tonight. All the urgency of a mid-January game.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    The Lakers are undefeated in 6 postseason games at home. <br><br>The Celtics can't even manage to not be booed by their home crowd. <br><br>You truly hate to see it.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Good portion of the fans here in Boston booing the Celtics — who have allowed 88 points to the Sixers and are down 16 entering the fourth quarter. <br><br>This has been an embarrassing performance thus far.

    Celtics fans assuming their team would roll with the series back in Boston were met with a harsh reality out of the gates.

    Embiid, Harden and Maxey were all dialed in as Philadelphia jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half. Maxey was on fire from deep, Embiid hit multiple triples of his own to stretch the defense, Harden picked his spots while serving as the primary facilitator, and Harris helped control the boards while adding some secondary scoring of his own.

    Throw in a relatively cold start for the Celtics offense, and the home crowd was left booing even though Boston trimmed the deficit to nine by intermission.

    The only thing that changed for the Celtics out of the locker room was Jayson Tatum was more aggressive as a scorer even as the game slipped further away. They didn't have any answers for Embiid and Maxey in particular and couldn't cut into the lead as the four primary 76ers continued to roll and Danuel House Jr. provided a spark off the bench.

    Philadelphia had an answer every time it seemed like Boston would make a second-half run, and the frustration continued to build in the crowd as the Celtics moved to the brink of elimination.

    As a result, the 76ers have the chance to advance past the second round for the first time since 2001 when the series returns to Philadelphia for Thursday's Game 6.