Jake Paul Says He Wants Conor McGregor Boxing Match After Nate Diaz Fight

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Jake Paul said that he wants to box former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor after his match with Nate Diaz on August 5 in Dallas.

His remarks were in response to McGregor telling Inside Fighting that he thought Diaz would slap Paul's head off in the ring.

Paul has previously targeted McGregor, notably challenging him to a match in Dublin on the same night as the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch, which will take place at a to-be-determined date.

The 26-year-old Paul started his professional boxing career with a 6-0 record that included wins over former MMA stars Tyrone Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva. He then fell to Tommy Fury in an eight-round split decision in February.

Diaz, 37, is no longer under contract with the UFC after winning by fourth-round submission over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September. He is 21-13 as an MMA professional.

McGregor, 34, is 22-6 lifetime and notably became the first-ever UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously. He is working his way back from a broken leg suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.