Justin Fields Rumors: Some NFL Insiders 'Skeptical' of Bears QB as a Pocket Passer

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears believe they have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, but it appears some NFL officials around the league are still questioning his ability to be a successful pocket passer.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday on This Just In:

"There is still some skepticism that exists among some team officials around the league that I've spoken to about his ability to get it done as a pocket passer. Can he be that precision guy that you need from the pocket? Those questions are not going away until he proves otherwise, but the Bears believe he is on the right track, and they believe the upgrades along the offensive line will help him along in a big way."

The Bears selected Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State, and he had an underwhelming rookie campaign, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 420 yards and two scores.

Fields took a step forward in his development in 2022, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 15 games. He also rushed for 1,143 yards and eight scores.

Entering the 2023 campaign, Fields is again expected to take another step forward, and it appears the franchise is confident in his ability to do so.

"Where he was at this time last year to where he is now, I think he's just light years ahead of where he was," Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Saturday, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. "And I feel like he has a ton more to grow going forward. So we're excited to try to get the best out of him moving forward and keep working toward where we think he can go."

The Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for another weapon for Fields in wide receiver DJ Moore, in addition to several draft picks that were used to help improve the offense.

Chicago selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright out of Tennessee with the 10th overall pick. It also picked former Texas running back Roschon Johnson and former Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott in the fourth round.

The Bears have a long way to go in regards to being competitive in the NFC North alongside the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, but the franchise is taking the necessary steps to improve, and at this point that's all fans can ask for.